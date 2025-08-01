Popular online sensation Lofi Girl says she 'finally finished' all her homework after studying nonstop for 8 years
On Wednesday (Jul 30), social media pages for Lofi Girl uploaded a video in which the iconic character is seen recreating a scene from the Disney Channel series ANT Farm – with its caption referencing another meme.
With her green sweater, red scarf and iconic headphones, the online mascot Lofi Girl has been a constant study companion for many millennials and Gen Zers, thanks to her lo-fi hip-hop live streams on YouTube. However, after eight years of almost nonstop music, is she finally moving on to greener pastures?
On Wednesday (Jul 30), social media pages for Lofi Girl uploaded a video of her recreating a scene from the Disney Channel series ANT Farm.
In the video, clad in her signature attire, Lofi Girl shows her laptop, with the words 'The End' on it, to audiences. Upon shutting her laptop, Lofi Girl's outfit changes to a graduation robe as an audio clip from ANT Farm plays: "Finally! Finished with all my homework. I don't know what I learnt but I'm done learning."
The video's caption, "girl i just graduado", is a reference to another online meme.
Lofi Girl's post has triggered a swarm of congratulations from many brands, including YouTube, Microsoft and American football team The Cleveland Browns. Other fans have expressed their shock at her "graduation", with comments including "Lofi Girl graduating before GTA 6" and "This is how we know we are in end times".
Despite the video, it seems like it's still business as usual on Lofi Girl's YouTube page, with the channel continuing to host multiple live streams of Lofi Girl doing what she does best: Studying while looking melancholic.
The Lofi Girl YouTube channel was first established in 2015 under the name ChilledCow. In 2017, the channel began streaming its now-signature lo-fi music as it began to amass fans who tuned in to the channel as a source of relaxation and concentration while studying. In 2021, ChilledCow was rebranded to Lofi Girl.
Over the years, the channel has introduced other characters with their own live streams and videos, including Lofi Boy and Tiago.