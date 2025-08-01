Popular online sensation Lofi Girl says she 'finally finished' all her homework after studying nonstop for 8 years

With her green sweater, red scarf and iconic headphones, the online mascot Lofi Girl has been a constant study companion for many millennials and Gen Zers, thanks to her lo-fi hip-hop live streams on YouTube. However, after eight years of almost nonstop music, is she finally moving on to greener pastures?

On Wednesday (Jul 30), social media pages for Lofi Girl uploaded a video of her recreating a scene from the Disney Channel series ANT Farm.

In the video, clad in her signature attire, Lofi Girl shows her laptop, with the words 'The End' on it, to audiences. Upon shutting her laptop, Lofi Girl's outfit changes to a graduation robe as an audio clip from ANT Farm plays: "Finally! Finished with all my homework. I don't know what I learnt but I'm done learning."

The video's caption, "girl i just graduado", is a reference to another online meme.