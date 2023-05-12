Singaporean woman among 10 winners of YouTuber MrBeast's US$10,000 giveaway

For the uninitiated, it was part of YouTuber MrBeast's giveaway campaign where he would award US$10,000 (S$13,316) to five lucky winners who shared his post to their personal Instagram stories, tagged another person in his comments section, and followed him on Instagram.

According to MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, the giveaway was to commemorate his birthday. Within hours, his giveaway received over 20 million comments and 19 million likes. However, Instagram later took the post down without providing an explanation.

MrBeast then uploaded an Instagram story announcing that his team had already saved the participants' names and even increased the number of winners to 10.