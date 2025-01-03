Pudding, the pet dog belonging to South Korean family in Jeju Air crash, rescued by animal rights group

A pet dog, belonging to a family that lost their lives in the crash of Jeju Air flight 2216 on Dec 29, has been rescued. Pudding caught the attention of many around the world after it was reported that the dog had been wandering alone in a village in Yeonggwang, following the death of its owners.

According to South Korean media outlets, Pudding's owner was the eldest victim of the Jeju Air crash – a 79-year-old man. The man was onboard the flight with eight of his family members including his 68-year-old wife, 46-year-old daughter, and grandchildren. One of the children was reportedly six years old.

South Korean media outlets added that Pudding would often wait near its home and gaze at vehicles entering the village in hopes of finding its owners.