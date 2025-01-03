Pudding, the pet dog belonging to South Korean family in Jeju Air crash, rescued by animal rights group
Pudding was left alone after its caretakers died in the Jeju Air crash on Dec 29.
A pet dog, belonging to a family that lost their lives in the crash of Jeju Air flight 2216 on Dec 29, has been rescued. Pudding caught the attention of many around the world after it was reported that the dog had been wandering alone in a village in Yeonggwang, following the death of its owners.
According to South Korean media outlets, Pudding's owner was the eldest victim of the Jeju Air crash – a 79-year-old man. The man was onboard the flight with eight of his family members including his 68-year-old wife, 46-year-old daughter, and grandchildren. One of the children was reportedly six years old.
South Korean media outlets added that Pudding would often wait near its home and gaze at vehicles entering the village in hopes of finding its owners.
On Tuesday (Dec 31), animal rights group Care announced that it had rescued Pudding after receiving multiple tip-offs from the public.
According to Care, upon reaching the village, they found Pudding "sitting quietly outside the village hall, as if still waiting for its family".
After contacting the grieving family members at the funeral hall, it was agreed that Care would temporarily take custody of Pudding until a suitable guardian is found. Care has also sent Pudding to a veterinary hospital.
"We are currently conducting health examinations since its vomit contained harmful foods like onions and chicken bones."