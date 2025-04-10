Singapore Changi Airport named world's best airport in 2025, 13th time receiving award
This year, Singapore Changi Airport also won other categories including world’s best airport dining, world’s best airport washrooms and best airport in Asia.
Singapore Changi Airport has reclaimed the title of world's best airport in 2025, following its runner-up position last year. The airport received the honour at this year's World Airport Awards, held in Madrid on Wednesday (Apr 9).
This marks the 13th time that Singapore Changi Airport has been named world's best airport by UK–based consultancy Skytrax which organises the World Airport Awards.
In second place is Doha's Hamad International Airport while Tokyo Haneda Airport came in third.
In a statement, Yam Kum Weng, CEO of Changi Airport Group, said that it was an honour to win the award.
“It is indeed gratifying to receive this recognition and this certainly encourages us to continue to strive to provide the best travel experience,” he wrote.
“We thank all our passengers for their vote of confidence. And we’re especially grateful to the Changi Airport community, whose unwavering commitment to service excellence has made this award possible. As air travel continues to grow, we look forward to welcoming passengers to experience the magic at Changi Airport.”
Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, also elaborated on the other awards received by Singapore Changi Airport, including the inaugural world's best airport washrooms award.
“The diversity and expansive choice of dining outlets is also recognised with Changi Airport winning the award for the World’s Best Airport Dining. With washrooms being a major driver of customer satisfaction during their airport experience, we congratulate Singapore Changi Airport on receiving the first-ever World’s Best Airport Washrooms award.”
According to Skytrax, the World Airport Awards 2025 was based on questionnaires completed by airport customers of over 100 nationalities between August 2024 and February 2025.
It added that there was no third-party involvement or sponsorships in the survey process, and over 575 airports were featured in the survey results.
Skytrax has stated the survey evaluated traveller experiences across multiple indicators, including check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping and security.
Some of the customer survey topics, as highlighted on Skytrax's website, include "Friendliness Of Airport Staff", "Cleanliness Of Washrooms", "Standard Of Airport Website" and "Perception Of Security And Safety Standards".
In the past, Skytrax had received criticism over its methodology. In 2015, a report from a travel industry news site suggested that Skytrax had inflated the figures of its survey participants.
Skytrax also received backlash in 2019 after it updated the ratings of certain airlines, including downgrading Turkish Airlines to three stars. Commenters noted that the new ratings for some of the airlines did not match the quality of their products, causing them to doubt Skytrax's ranking method.