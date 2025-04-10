Singapore Changi Airport named world's best airport in 2025, 13th time receiving award

This year, Singapore Changi Airport also won other categories including world’s best airport dining, world’s best airport washrooms and best airport in Asia.

In a statement, Yam Kum Weng, CEO of Changi Airport Group, said that it was an honour to win the award.

“It is indeed gratifying to receive this recognition and this certainly encourages us to continue to strive to provide the best travel experience,” he wrote.

“We thank all our passengers for their vote of confidence. And we’re especially grateful to the Changi Airport community, whose unwavering commitment to service excellence has made this award possible. As air travel continues to grow, we look forward to welcoming passengers to experience the magic at Changi Airport.”

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, also elaborated on the other awards received by Singapore Changi Airport, including the inaugural world's best airport washrooms award.

“The diversity and expansive choice of dining outlets is also recognised with Changi Airport winning the award for the World’s Best Airport Dining. With washrooms being a major driver of customer satisfaction during their airport experience, we congratulate Singapore Changi Airport on receiving the first-ever World’s Best Airport Washrooms award.”