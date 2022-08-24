Video of 2 cleaners performing rock song at a bin centre in Singapore draws praise from viewers
TikTok creator Marleygraveyard's video of himself and a fellow cleaner jamming on a discarded piano and singing Ku Di Halaman Rindu by Malaysian rock band Lefthanded has garnered a slew of positive comments and more than 110,000 views.
“Music is the universal language of mankind” wrote Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. And indeed it is, as evidenced by a recent TikTok video by two cleaners in Singapore that has gone viral and delighted many netizens.
The video, posted on social media platform TikTok with an Aug 18 timestamp, features two men putting on an impromptu but impassioned musical performance while at a bin centre.
Posted on the TikTok account Marleygraveyard, the creator of the video – who is also the singer of the pair – stated in his caption that it was a "rainy day spot jamming @ bin centre (sic)".
The four-minute video shows the pair jamming on a piano and belting out an emotional and soulful rendition of Ku Di Halaman Rindu, roughly translated to "I'm in a place where I'm missing you", a classic hit by Malaysian rock band, Lefthanded.
The heartwarming video has since garnered 111,000 views; almost 9,000 likes; 1,120 reshares; 531 comments and counting.
The creator of the video confirmed in the comments section that the bin centre is located at Pandan Valley condominium and that the piano was discarded by one of the residents.
Comments have been entirely positive, filled with admiration and praise for his voice, delivery, piano playing and overall feel-good vibes.
“The song and singing is really beautiful, not to mention also the piano, bravo!” wrote one netizen in the comments section.
Another stated: “Music is a universal language. You don’t have to understand the lyrics to determine his passion and soul."
“The voice is so nice and it feels like so many stories behind! What have you been through uncle?” one netizen asked, to which the creator replied, “I sing with feeling”.
Many others were simply in awe of the performance, with one commenter even complimenting the rendition for being as good as the original recording.
Other TikTok commenters have also started to request other song covers from the two men, with one asking for their version of Isabella, a massive hit by Malaysian rock band Search.
Marleygraveyard also actively replies and responds to the comments, making the online interaction all the more delightful.