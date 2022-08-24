Video of 2 cleaners performing rock song at a bin centre in Singapore draws praise from viewers

“Music is the universal language of mankind” wrote Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. And indeed it is, as evidenced by a recent TikTok video by two cleaners in Singapore that has gone viral and delighted many netizens.

The video, posted on social media platform TikTok with an Aug 18 timestamp, features two men putting on an impromptu but impassioned musical performance while at a bin centre.

Posted on the TikTok account Marleygraveyard, the creator of the video – who is also the singer of the pair – stated in his caption that it was a "rainy day spot jamming @ bin centre (sic)".

The four-minute video shows the pair jamming on a piano and belting out an emotional and soulful rendition of Ku Di Halaman Rindu, roughly translated to "I'm in a place where I'm missing you", a classic hit by Malaysian rock band, Lefthanded.

The heartwarming video has since garnered 111,000 views; almost 9,000 likes; 1,120 reshares; 531 comments and counting.