Wordle, VTLs and karaoke: What Singaporeans searched for on Google in 2022

Having fun online and offline were on Singaporeans' minds this year, as COVID-19 restrictions eased and borders opened across the globe.

This is according to Google’s lists of top searches in Singapore for the year unveiled on Wednesday (Dec 7). The Year in Search 2022 lists show the people, topics, events and places that captured the country's attention this year.

The wildly-popular Wordle game topped three of Google’s lists – trending searches, trending games and trending how-to's. In these lists, it was clear that many couldn’t wait to head out, with searches for events and places such as i Light Singapore 2022, The LKY Musical, Grand Prix Singapore, nightclub Marquee and Teo Heng KTV ranking.

As borders opened, revenge travel was on everyone’s mind. Vaccinated Travel Lanes was highly searched for earlier in the year, along with details on the Causeway Link reopening and the Malaysian contact tracing app MySejahtera. With terms like “SG Arrival Card” and “passport renewal” trending, it was telling that those planning their first trip overseas in two years turned to Google for answers.

“2022 has been a year of reemergence as Singaporeans showed optimism and creativity in searching for ways to find their footing as the country reopens and restrictions worldwide are progressively lifted,” said Grace Chua, the Corporate Communications Lead at Google Singapore.