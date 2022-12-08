Wordle, VTLs and karaoke: What Singaporeans searched for on Google in 2022
Having fun online and offline were on Singaporeans' minds this year, as COVID-19 restrictions eased and borders opened across the globe.
This is according to Google’s lists of top searches in Singapore for the year unveiled on Wednesday (Dec 7). The Year in Search 2022 lists show the people, topics, events and places that captured the country's attention this year.
The wildly-popular Wordle game topped three of Google’s lists – trending searches, trending games and trending how-to's. In these lists, it was clear that many couldn’t wait to head out, with searches for events and places such as i Light Singapore 2022, The LKY Musical, Grand Prix Singapore, nightclub Marquee and Teo Heng KTV ranking.
As borders opened, revenge travel was on everyone’s mind. Vaccinated Travel Lanes was highly searched for earlier in the year, along with details on the Causeway Link reopening and the Malaysian contact tracing app MySejahtera. With terms like “SG Arrival Card” and “passport renewal” trending, it was telling that those planning their first trip overseas in two years turned to Google for answers.
“2022 has been a year of reemergence as Singaporeans showed optimism and creativity in searching for ways to find their footing as the country reopens and restrictions worldwide are progressively lifted,” said Grace Chua, the Corporate Communications Lead at Google Singapore.
On the news front, COVID-19 cases in Singapore, GST Vouchers and CDC Vouchers topped the lists locally, with monkeypox, the Omega x Swatch frenzy, and WhatsApp's outage featuring prominently. Internationally, the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the price of Luna and the Itaewon stampede made it into the list of top queries.
Names featured in the list of trending individuals also showed how news events drove searches, with people such as Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, UK’s new prime minister Rishi Sunak, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine as well as US politician Nancy Pelosi named.
In the list of athletes being searched for this year, Singaporean badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew made it into the top 10, as he rose the ranks to become World No 3. Other trending athletes in the list included freestyle skier Eileen Gu, tennis player Nadal Djokovic and Brazilian footballer Casemiro.
Here are the full lists: