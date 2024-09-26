4 things to know about Labubu, the popular Pop Mart figure with fans including Blackpink’s Lisa

Other characters in The Monsters universe include Zimomo, Tycoco, Spooky and Pato.

Fun fact: To tell Zimomo and Labubu apart, just look at their tails and faces – Zimomo has a spiked tail and a round face while Labubu doesn’t have a tail and has a squarish face.

In 2019, Lung signed an exclusive licence agreement with Chinese toy maker Pop Mart – leading to the sales of blind box figures based on The Monsters.

2. HOW DID LABUBU GET SO POPULAR?

Generally, Pop Mart figures have been popular. For instance, the Skullpanda and Molly series continue to do well to this day.

As such, it was a given that Lung’s licence with Pop Mart would bring The Monsters – and Labubu – to a mainstream audience.

