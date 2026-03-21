Heard of the 12-3-30 workout? Is this treadmill walking trend good for your fitness?

The treadmill doesn’t get a lot of love. But one of the most popular workouts on TikTok right now features the machine.

The workout is known as 12-3-30, and the premise is simple: Walk at an incline of 12 per cent and a pace of three miles (4.8km) per hour for 30 minutes.

A Miami-based fitness influencer first posted about the workout in 2020, and it quickly started trending. In the years since, new waves of devotees have embraced it, and in recent months, it’s seen another uptick in interest.

While the workout’s creator originally promoted it for weight loss, its fans claim it’s an accessible, low-impact way to develop an exercise routine, improve cardiovascular fitness and build strength. People on social media often post about doing it daily, or several times a week, as part of a 30-day fitness challenge.

“The prescriptive nature” of 12-3-30 appeals to people who feel overwhelmed when trying to pick a workout, said Michael Wong, an assistant professor-in-residence of kinesiology at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, who published a small study on the routine last year. They appreciate feeling like, “‘I know what to do when I go to the gym,’” he said. “‘I just set the treadmill at this, do it for 30 minutes, and then, boom, I’m done.’”

We asked sports medicine and exercise science experts what the workout’s benefits are and what to know before trying it.

WALKING AT AN INCLINE PUTS GOOD STRESS ON YOUR HEART

While going for a brisk walk on any terrain helps condition your cardiovascular system, walking on an incline is more beneficial than a flat surface, since it puts more stress on your heart and lungs, said Dr Eli Friedman, who directs the sports cardiology programme at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The incline serves as a form of resistance, which requires your lower body muscles to work harder to propel your body forward.

This, in turn, elevates your heart rate and pushes your cardiorespiratory system to work harder to deliver oxygen to your muscles. “That’s why we may feel a little bit more short of breath” compared with walking on a flat surface, Dr Friedman said.

Over time, incline walking can help strengthen your heart and improve your VO2 max, or how well your body can deliver oxygen to your muscles, he said.

IT CAN ALSO STRENGTHEN YOUR LOWER BODY – TO A POINT

Walking at an incline can help strengthen your glutes, hamstrings, quads, calf and ankle muscles, while putting less stress on your joints than higher-impact cardio.

It can also work your core muscles, especially if you make an effort to engage them as you walk, said Dr Carolyn Chudy, the director of physical medicine and rehabilitation at the virtual orthopaedic care provider Vori Health.

You won’t build the same muscle as you would from progressive strength training, she said, and eventually, “you’re going to plateau.” Still, you’ll gain more strength from it than walking on flat terrain.

AIM FOR A VARIETY OF WORKOUTS

If you’re drawn to the simplicity of the 12-3-30 workout and don’t have any underlying health conditions, you can do it safely several times a week, the experts said. (Doing this workout five times a week would meet The American College of Sports Medicine’s recommendation of 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous aerobic exercise weekly.)

However, your heart and the rest of your muscles benefit from variety. Ideally, your fitness routine “should be ever-changing and adapting,” Dr Friedman said. He recommended alternating the 12-3-30 workout with other forms of cardio and strength training, to keep challenging your body in new ways.

On the flip side, if you mostly walk on flat surfaces, incorporating incline walking into your routine may help to improve your overall fitness and performance.

EASE YOUR WAY IN

Before you dial the treadmill up to an incline of 12, experts suggested warming up on a lower grade, to give your heart and muscles time to acclimate.

You may also need to build up your fitness to tackle 12-3-30, said Hunter Carter, an exercise physiologist at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. See how the workout feels at different inclines and paces, he said, and strive for a sweet spot of challenging but sustainable.

If you need to hold on to the handrails to support yourself, that’s a sign you should decrease the incline, the speed or both, Carter said. Otherwise, you’re “reducing the amount of work that you are doing and therefore the potential benefits.”

He also recommended leaning forward slightly when walking at a steep incline, both for balance and to generate more force. Pumping your arms can help you engage your core and work your upper body.

Ultimately, you’re most likely to stick with a workout if you enjoy it, Dr Friedman said. If the 12-3-30 approach inspires you to move, you’ll benefit for as long as it’s challenging – and fun.

By Danielle Friedman © The New York Times Company

The article originally appeared in The New York Times.