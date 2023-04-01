3 ways to measure how fit you are, without focusing on weight

Exercise is one of the best things you can do for your mental and physical health. But too often, the only measurement people use to evaluate their progress is their weight, which is not the most accurate metric to assess fitness and can be emotionally fraught.

For one thing, muscle is denser than fat, so if you’re doing a lot of strength training, the number on the scale could go up as you work out more. Additionally, research suggests that body size does not necessarily correspond to health.

“Fitness is more important than fatness to your cardiovascular and metabolic health, and your overall risk of morbidity and mortality,” said Lee Stoner, an assistant professor of exercise physiology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Fortunately, there are more accurate (and less anxiety-inducing) metrics you can use to assess your health and physical conditioning. Whether you’re a competitive athlete, a weekend warrior or a beginner, below are several expert-recommended ways to gauge your fitness.

HEART HEALTH METRICS

To better track your fitness, it helps to first define what that word means to you. From a physiology perspective, fitness could be defined as “how well your heart, lungs, cardiovascular system delivers and uses oxygen,” Dr Stoner said.

The easiest way to assess that is with your heart rate. Most smartwatches on the market measure heart rate relatively reliably – though there are some concerns that the products are not as accurate for people with darker skin tones. You can also take your heart rate manually at your wrist or neck by counting the number of beats you detect for 15 seconds and multiplying that by four.

Resting heart rate refers to the number of times your heart beats in a minute while you’re not exerting yourself. The better your cardiovascular fitness, the lower your resting heart rate is likely to be because the heart can pump more blood with every beat. Fewer beats mean the heart is working more efficiently, pushing the same amount of blood through the body with less effort.

A normal resting heart rate for healthy adults is between 60 and 80 beats per minute. Athletes commonly have a lower resting heart rate, sometimes dropping below 60 beats per minute. If your resting heart rate is above 80, regular aerobic exercise could help you lower it over time.

You can also take your heart rate after an exercise session and track how it changes from week to week, particularly if you often perform the same workout, like a regular exercise class or running a set loop around your neighbourhood.

“As you get more fit, you’re going to see that the heart rate comes down at the same intensity of exercise,” said Christopher Lundstrom, a lecturer in sport and exercise science at the University of Minnesota. “So that heart rate is certainly a good measure and an easy measure that anybody could take.”

Another heart rate-related metric to track is variability, which can be assessed using more advanced smartwatches or fitness trackers. Heart rate variability measures how much your heart rate fluctuates from one beat to the next, and more variability is considered a sign of good cardiovascular health.

While we often think of the heart as a metronome, beating at a steady pace, there are actually small variations in the length of each beat and the time between them. “At rest, very low heart rate variability shows that the heart is just doing all it can to keep up,” Dr Lundstrom said. “The more fit you are, the more your heart has the ability to adapt and adjust really quickly to changing demands.”

VO2 max is the most precise assessment of cardio-respiratory health, measuring the capacity of the heart and lungs to take in oxygen, distribute it throughout the body and convert it into cellular energy. VO2 max is typically performed in a lab and requires special equipment that most people don’t have access to, but there are at-home tests – like the three-minute step test – that can provide a rough estimate.

