4 ways to cultivate resilience in 2022 in the face of an ongoing pandemic

Mental health has become its own pandemic during the pandemic, with soaring rates of anxiety, depression and burnout. But some studies show that a substantial portion of adults have found ways to function and even thrive, in spite of dealing with the global health crisis and societal upheaval. This trend illustrates the human potential for what psychologists call resilience, the ability to bounce back from negative experiences and endure adversity.

As with any crisis, some people have even become stronger than they were before the pandemic – with positive changes in how they view themselves, their feelings about life or their relationships. Psychologists call this reaction post-traumatic growth.

The good news is both resilience and the ability to grow from adversity can be cultivated, whether during the best of times or in the middle of a crisis. Studies suggest a number of strategies – like seeking social support, cultivating a positive outlook and interrupting stress – can set you up to stay strong, or even get stronger, in tough times. “Resilience is a set of skills that one develops,” said Dr Steven Southwick, a psychiatrist with a specialty in post-traumatic stress at the Yale School of Medicine. “And virtually anyone can learn to be more resilient.”

BUILD A STRONG SOCIAL NETWORK

A week after Canada implemented COVID-19 lockdowns in March 2020, Simon Coulombe, an industrial relations and psychology researcher at Laval University in Quebec, and Tyler Pacheco, a psychology PhD student at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, started surveying more than 1,000 Canadian adults about their well-being. They did the same a couple of weeks after that, and again two months after the pandemic began.

Participants reported plenty of stress from job insecurity or fear of the virus, and for many these stresses were linked with the feeling that life had lost some of its meaning. But social support and social interaction turned out to protect people from some of that stress. Even in the first few weeks, according to data the researchers haven’t yet published, nearly half said they had experienced markers of post-traumatic growth – such as a sense that they had helped others – and a big reason for that was family and friend networks. That trend persisted for months, Dr Coulombe said.

Some people are likely born more resilient than others, he added, but there is plenty of wiggle room to shore yourself up, and building social support is one of the biggest protective factors, according to decades of studies.

FIND MOMENTS FOR OPTIMISM

After the Sep 11 terrorist attacks, surveys found, up to 70 per cent of people said they felt depressed. But 60 per cent also reported that their relationships felt stronger, along with feelings of affection for loved ones. Based on a study of several dozen college students at the time, researchers concluded that gratitude, love and other positive emotions in the weeks after the event, even amid trouble sleeping and concentrating, provided a crucial buffer against depression.

To cultivate positivity, the researchers recommended seeking comfort in spiritual or religious beliefs, doing enjoyable activities and talking about the best of times – in therapy, if needed. Humour, relaxation and optimistic thinking can all help evoke positivity and facilitate coping in the midst of tough times, according to studies dating back to the 1990s. In our pandemic era, that might mean settling in with friends or family for a beloved comedy show.