5 tests to see how flexible you are – and how you can improve your range of motion

Bending down to put on your socks. Looking over your shoulder to change lanes when driving. Reaching up to pluck a box of cereal from a high shelf at the grocery store.

When most of us think about flexibility, we imagine a yogi with their legs wrapped around their heads or a ballet dancer doing the splits. The truth is, there are countless everyday movements that require flexibility. And being able to do them takes maintenance.

“Flexibility is very much a case of use it or lose it,” said Dan Van Zandt, a flexibility coach and educator. Instead of shying away from movements that are painful, Van Zandt said, you can work on your flexibility and improve your range of motion.

Even though most of us won’t ever become flexible enough to do the splits, with time and patience we can squat a little deeper, reach a little higher and maybe even sit cross-legged on the floor.