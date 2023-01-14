Want to be happier in 2023? Try this 7-day challenge to improve relationships

All types of relationships – whether it’s familial, romantic, friendship or work-related, are crucial elements of living a good life. This year, you might want to try out this seven-day challenge in hopes of a happier 2023.

DAY 1: TAKE STOCK OF YOUR RELATIONSHIPS

In 1938, researchers at Harvard set out to learn what makes a person thrive. They recruited 724 participants and tracked their lives, from childhood to final days.

Now, 85 years later, the study has expanded to three generations and more than 1,300 descendants of the original subjects. From all the data, one clear finding has emerged: Strong relationships are what make for a happy life.

In a new book, The Good Life: Lessons From The World’s Longest Scientific Study Of Happiness, Robert Waldinger, a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and the study’s fourth director, and Marc Schulz, an associate director of the study and a psychology professor at Bryn Mawr College, have distilled the study’s insights.