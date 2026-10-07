Chinese fitness influencer apologises after being caught riding bicycle during Berlin Marathon

Chinese fitness influencer Abeeeer, whose full name has been revealed on her racing bib to be Sun Yuanyuan, has apologised after being caught cheating in the Berlin Marathon.

The influencer, who has over 520,000 followers on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, also known as RedNote, took part in the Berlin Marathon on Sep 27 and recorded a finishing time of 4 hours, 53 minutes and 46 seconds.

After the race, she shared photos from the event on social media and celebrated the result as a personal best.

Her performance soon came under scrutiny on Oct 1. The Official Marathon Time Integrity Unit (OMTIU), an Instagram account that scrutinises suspicious race results shared by running influencers, posted photographs showing Abeeeer riding pillion on a bicycle at around the 38km mark of the 42.195km race.