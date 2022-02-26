ADHD can strain relationships. Here's how couples cope

Robyn Aaron, a 36-year-old mother of two who was diagnosed with ADHD last year, said she and her husband now have a weekly meeting to stay organised, but they try to make it as fun as possible.

“We treat it like a date night – pour a glass of wine, maybe even light a candle,” said Aaron, who lives in Lisbon, Iowa. “He gives the check-in on finances; I give the skinny on the calendar.”

They also discuss their ongoing do-it-yourself projects, upcoming trips and any needs or wants.

“It’s become even more important to us since the pandemic began to connect in this way, and it’s super helpful for my coping strategies with ADHD, too,” she added.

SHOW YOUR PARTNER YOU’RE TRYING

In the book ADGD After Dark: Better Sex Life, Better Relationship, Ari Tuckman, the author, psychologist and sex therapist, surveyed more than 3,000 adults in couples where one partner had ADHD. He found that the people who felt that their partners put in the most effort at either managing their own ADHD or supporting a partner with ADHD had almost twice as much sex as those who said their partners put in the least effort.

For some partners with ADHD, it can be hard to accept the need for change and can also be difficult to be optimistic that new strategies will make a difference, especially if medications or past strategies haven’t worked.

But it’s worth continuing to educate yourself about the different options available to people with ADHD, or perhaps even seeking out a different clinician from the one you’ve been seeing, he added.

Dr Tuckman also advised both partners to choose their battles.

“ADHD doesn’t invent new problems, it just exacerbates the universal ones,” he said. “It’s the stuff that every other couple argues about, just more often.”

It is within your right to insist that your partner get the kids to school on time, for example, and ideally you will find a way to make that happen. But, Dr Tuckman cautioned, “you only get a small number of deal breakers".

CONSIDER A BLEND OF TREATMENTS

Experts agree that medication alone is not the best way to manage ADHD, but it can complement other strategies like cognitive behavioral therapy, coaching, mindfulness and exercise.

It wasn’t until he had been married for 16 years that Taylor Weeks, 36, finally realised that ADHD had been at the root of so much of the discord between him and his wife.

As far back as he can remember, he struggled with time blindness and forgetfulness, continually dropping the ball and then chastising himself for it.