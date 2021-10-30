The emotional toll of adult acne and why it can lead to anxiety and depression

No matter how much we claim to value people’s inner worth over their outward appearance, what we see upon meeting someone for the first time can colour our assessment of the person’s value. At least, that’s what many adults with acne fear, prompting them to shun social or professional encounters lest their facial blemishes result in a bad impression or even rejection.

Acne is usually considered an adolescent problem that should diminish by the college years and become history when it’s time to find a job. Yet, according to a survey published in 2008 of 1,013 adults aged 20 and older, 35 per cent of women and 20 per cent of men said they were troubled by facial acne in their 30s. Even among those 50 and older, 15 per cent of women and 7 percent of men said they still struggled with these blemishes. And experts say acne has become an increasingly prevalent problem among adult women in recent years.

In some cases, problems with acne that began in adolescence persisted well past their teen years, but others developed acne for the first time as adults. “Because fewer of their peers have it, adult acne is more socially isolating than teenage acne, and it can have a tremendous impact on a person’s life,” said Dr John S Barbieri, an acne specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.