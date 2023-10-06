Do you worry about getting old? The benefits of changing your mindset about ageing

You can’t stop the march of time, but you don’t have to dread it. Here are some ways to help shift your thinking.

NOTICE WHERE YOUR AGE BELIEFS COME FROM

From the crotchety neighbour to the clueless Luddite, negative stereotypes of ageing are everywhere. Taking in negative beliefs about ageing can affect our view of the process – and our health, said Becca Levy, a professor of epidemiology at Yale and the author of Breaking The Age Code: How Your Age Beliefs Determine How Long And Well You Live.”

A 2009 study, for example, found that people in their 30s who held negative stereotypes of ageing were significantly more likely to experience a cardiovascular event, like a heart attack or stroke, later in life than those with positive ones.

To change your negative age beliefs, you first need to become more aware of them, Dr Levy said. Try a week of “age belief journaling,” in which you write down every portrayal of an older person – whether in a movie, on social media or in a conversation. Then question if that portrayal was negative or positive, and whether the person could have been presented differently. Simply identifying the sources of your conceptions about ageingcan help you gain some distance from negative ideas.

“People can strengthen their positive age beliefs at any age,” Dr Levy said. In one 2014 study, 100 adults – with an average age of 81 – who were exposed to positive images of ageing showed both improved perceptions of ageing and improved physical function.

FIND AGEING ROLE MODELS

If you associate ageing with only loss or limitation, “you’re not getting the full picture of what it means to age,” said Regina Koepp, a psychologist who specialises in ageing. Instead, she said, “shift your attention – look around for role models, see who’s doing it well.”

That “doesn’t have to be a person who’s 90 diving off a diving board,” Dr Koepp said. It might just be someone who attends a yoga class every week or volunteers for a cause.

Dr Levy recommends coming up with five older people who have done something you deem impressive or have a quality that you admire, whether it’s falling in love later in life, showing devotion to helping others, or maintaining a commitment to physical fitness.