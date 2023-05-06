Your next fitness coach could be a robot, but can it really help you?

Hiring a personal trainer is one of the best ways to stay consistent with your workout, push your limits and try new things. But it often costs more than US$100 a session, and getting to and from the gym can be time-consuming.

Over the past decade, fitness apps have been attempting to replicate the personal training experience, and in recent years many have incorporated artificial intelligence, or AI, to generate workouts.

A widening array of products offer custom workouts based on your abilities, goals and available equipment, for much less than a personal trainer (costing typically around US$100 a year instead).

However, some experts warn that, while AI fitness apps are useful for many exercisers, they’re not appropriate for everyone.

WHAT IS AN AI FITNESS COACH?