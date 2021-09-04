Even a glass of wine can increase your risk of suffering a heart episode: Study

Mariann R Piano, a researcher who has published many studies on alcohol and cardiovascular health, and who was not involved with the new study, said that the findings represent an important step forward in our understanding of how alcohol affects the heart. She said that health care providers should have conversations with their patients, especially those who have atrial fibrillation, about how much alcohol they consume and whether it would be prudent for them to cut back or avoid it.

“Atrial fibrillation is an arrhythmia that can have life-changing effects, like having a stroke, and so understanding what might be an acute trigger is really important to communicate to our patients,” said Dr Piano, a professor and associate dean for research at the Vanderbilt University School of Nursing. “Drinking is something that we can both monitor and modify on an individual basis. It’s something that we can easily be mindful of.”

Dr Piano said that she would like to see more research on diverse groups of people. The participants in the new study were mostly white, and just 22 of them were women. “We certainly need a larger sample size of women,” she said.

But she called the study rigorous, and added that the findings were timely because the prevalence of atrial fibrillation is quickly rising. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 12.1 million people in the United States are expected to have atrial fibrillation by 2030. Dr. Piano said that health care providers should help their patients who consume alcohol understand how to engage in what the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism defines as “low risk drinking.” For women, it means having no more than three drinks on any single day and a maximum of seven drinks in a week. For men, low risk drinking means a maximum of 14 drinks per week and no more than 4 drinks on any single day.

The federal government defines a standard drink as 12 ounces of regular beer, five ounces of wine, or one and a half ounces of distilled spirits (40 per cent alcohol).

Dr Marcus at UCSFsaid that the findings were potentially empowering for people with atrial fibrillation because they suggest that there is a way for them to control an important trigger of arrhythmias. “This shows that these atrial fibrillation events are not simply due to random chance, and that there are modifiable factors that can be harnessed to reduce the chances that an event will occur,” he said.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that everyone who drinks will go on to have heart problems. But for those without a history of atrial fibrillation, he said, the findings should serve as a caution against excessive drinking, because it appears that alcohol can interfere with the heart’s electrical properties. “Despite the conventional wisdom that alcohol is healthy for the heart, these data add to others that too much alcohol is almost certainly harmful to the heart,” he said.

By Anahad O'Connor © The New York Times

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.