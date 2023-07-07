What happens if you drink alcohol before or after exercising?

You’re at brunch with friends, and mimosas are on the house. You’re tempted, but you also want to go for a run later. What should you do? Will drinking doom your workout?

Despite the popularity of boozy athletic events like Craft Brew Races and Bikes and Beers, exercise physiologists and nutrition experts strongly discourage drinking alcohol before, during or after exercise.

Not only can alcohol affect athletic performance, but “it can make your workouts feel much, much harder”, said Amy Stephens, a sports dietitian for New York University’s track and field team. “It’s like trying to do that workout uphill.”

Few rigorous clinical trials have studied the effects of alcohol on workouts, said Jennifer Sacheck-Ward, the chair of the exercise and nutrition science department at George Washington University. Still, the research that does exist indicates that mixing the two can counteract many of the health benefits of exercise – or even leave you worse off than if you didn’t exercise in the first place.

But if you like to drink and you like to exercise, sooner or later, you may find yourself considering a cocktail before or after a workout or an athletic event. Here are six tips from exercise and nutrition experts on the most strategic ways to have both.