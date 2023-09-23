I drink alcohol regularly. What healthy activities can I do to counteract the risks?

SUPPORT YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM

Excess alcohol can suppress the immune system, weakening the body’s defences against infections. So people who drink may want to take steps to keep their immune systems functioning well, Dr Rimm said.

That includes working out regularly. The link between exercise and immunity is challenging to study, but researchers have long observed that people who are fit and physically active seem to develop fewer respiratory tract infections. And when they do get sick, their illnesses tend to be less severe.

In one 2011 study that looked at about 1,000 adults in North Carolina, for instance, researchers found that those who exercised five or more days a week were 43 per cent less likely to be sick with an upper respiratory tract infection over a 12-week period than those who were largely sedentary.

Keep in mind, though, that exercise is not a guaranteed way to mitigate the harmful effects of drinking, Dr Piano said.

Another critical component of a healthy immune system is getting adequate sleep – which may be especially challenging for those who drink, since alcohol is a notorious sleep interrupter.

To get sufficient rest after a night of drinking, give yourself several hours of buffer time between drinking and going to bed, said Aric Prather, a sleep specialist at the University of California, San Francisco. The lower the concentration of alcohol in your blood at bedtime, the less disruptive it’ll be.

Opting for lower-alcohol beverages while you’re out, like a 4 per cent beer instead of a strong mixed drink, is also helpful, he said.