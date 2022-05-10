Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard was diagnosed with 2 personality disorders. What are the signs?

HOW DO PEOPLE WITH HPD BEHAVE?

People with HPD are usually high-functioning, both socially and professionally. In fact, they tend to have good social skills although they are used to manipulate others into making them the centre of attention, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

While it is normal and universal for humans to want to be socially accepted, those with HPD may go a step further by faking things about themselves to reach their goals. A good example is the use of social media for social acceptance, noted this study.

“Individuals, who spend a lot of time on social media to make impressions of themselves in the minds of others, have been shown to display indications of histrionic personality,” the researchers noted.

“One of the features of histrionic personality is emotional shallowness, and individuals with histrionic tendencies may need more social approval than individuals who do not have histrionic tendencies.” Those attributes make those with HPD more vulnerable to social media addiction.

These individuals may also fail to see their situation realistically and instead, they tend to dramatise or exaggerate their difficulties. They tend to be easily bored, and crave novelty and excitement – all of which aren’t great news for their careers (they keep changing jobs) and mental health (they sink into depression when they do not get attention).