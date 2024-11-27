Why some people are more prone to ankle sprains and how to help your injuries heal faster

It can happen when you’re crossing the road and you underestimate the height of the curb when stepping off. Or you could be pivoting or jumping during sports when your ankle contacts the ground awkwardly and twists to the side. No matter the scenario, you’ll be left limping and wincing in pain.

Ankle sprains are one of the most common musculoskeletal injuries that doctors see. At National University Hospital (NUH), for instance, ankle sprains account for up to 70 per cent of all sports injuries related to the foot, according to Adjunct Assistant Professor Andrew Hong Choon Chiet, the head and consultant with NUH’s Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Division of Foot and Ankle Surgery.

Over at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, orthopaedic surgeon Dr Nicholas Yeo sees three or four cases per week. “These account for 10 per cent of Accident & Emergency visits and up to 30 per cent of all sports-related injuries,” he said.

But what’s the big deal, you say, as you sit there icing your foot. Everyone has had a sprained ankle before, whether you’re a weekend warrior or just love wearing high heels. And anyway, the swelling and pain will subside with time, right?