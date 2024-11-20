What is anticipatory grief among caregivers? How do you tell it’s not burnout? Can you make it more bearable?

I have two ageing parents in their late 70s, who are still somewhat independent. Between them, they have survived colorectal cancer, COVID-19, kidney stones, knee replacement surgeries, and are currently trying to surmount high blood pressure, prediabetes and technological hurdles.

Everything’s been status quo so far (touch wood) but with each passing year, I see the light in their eyes dim a little more, their steps less certain, and their grasp on reality more tenuous. These changes, however small, remind me about the inevitability when their doctor hands me a diagnosis for something terrible like cancer or dementia.

And for all the healthcare aid Singaporeans have access to, I can't outsource the emotions, of which there is a big, mixed bag-full. Mostly, I am saddened by the eventuality of things to come because no matter how warmly tethered or tumultuous a parent-child relationship is in life, in death, the umbilical cord would forever be cut. I am not sure if I'll ever be ready for this final chapter.

WHAT IS ANTICIPATORY GRIEF? HOW IS IT DIFFERENT FROM THE GRIEF OF LOSING A LOVED ONE?

For those of you thinking, why worry now when everything’s still okay, I am aware that it’s premature for me to walk around with this stone around my neck. Perhaps I have my father’s worrier trait to thank – and anticipatory grief.