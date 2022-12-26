What is an aortic aneurysm? What are the signs that you may have it?

The soccer journalist Grant Wahl collapsed and died suddenly while covering the World Cup in Qatar. He was just 49 years old and was reportedly in good health.

His family announced on Dec 14 that Wahl had a burst blood vessel leading from his heart, and that his death resulted from an aneurysm that ruptured.

Aortic aneurysms are rare, doctors said, but more common than people may think. Between 1 per cent to 2 per cent of the US population is prone to developing them, said Dr Eric Roselli, a cardiovascular surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic. “A lot of people don’t know anything about it,” Dr Roselli added. “The aorta has been underappreciated.”

Here’s what to know about the condition, the risk factors and the treatment options.

WHAT IS AN AORTIC ANEURYSM?