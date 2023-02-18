Are eggs all they're cracked up to be? It’s time for a reality check

Eggs can’t catch a break. They’re scarce on store shelves. If you do manage to track some down, you may have to shell out considerable cash, as eggs reach record prices.

An avian flu outbreak in the United States killed millions of hens in 2022, eliminating a critical egg supply. And now, a frenetic flurry of misinformation is being volleyed between pro- and anti-egg camps on social media. To Joe Rogan, eggs cause blood clots. To some on Twitter sharing screenshots of the abstract of a scholarly paper, yolks can ward off COVID-19.

This is not the first egg war. For the last 60 years or so, scientists have sparred over whether eggs are bad for the heart, said Walter Willett, a professor of nutrition at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. Nutritionists have debated whether the high levels of cholesterol found in eggs outweigh the punch of protein they offer.

“They’ve been pooh-poohed for so long,” said Dr Selvi Rajagopal, an assistant professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine – alternately valorised and demonised. Claims floating around social media that eggs can cure COVID-19, or lead to blood clots, are “just unsubstantiated,” she said.