Are you getting the most out of push-ups? Here’s what you need to know

As you become more proficient at doing push-ups, you’ll need to do more of them to reach the point of momentary failure. Performing exercises to this point can maximise motor unit and muscle fiber recruitment, Dr Androulakis-Korakakis said, which in turn will stimulate adaptations and make you stronger. “Reaching momentary failure is a great way to ensure people are getting the most out of each set.” Here are some ways to get you there.

RAISED LEG PUSH-UP: Once you become adept at standard push-ups, you can increase the difficulty by starting the push-up movement with your feet elevated above you, Liu said. Starting with a few books on the ground underneath your feet should provide some noticeable difference, he said. From there, you can try a short stool (maybe a foot off the ground) and then work up to a chair or even a railing.

NARROW (OR DIAMOND) PUSH-UP: These are a more difficult push-up variation that you do by holding your hands together with your thumbs and forefingers touching in a way that creates a diamond-shaped hole where your hands come together. You can work your way up to these by simply moving your hands a little closer together until that becomes easy, then moving them closer and closer until eventually they finally touch, Liu said.

WEIGHTED PUSH-UP: When you can do sets of 10 push-ups easily, you can turn up the difficulty by placing a small weight plate on your back to increase the weight you’re pushing. If you’re doing these at home and don’t have weights, you can throw a few heavy books in a backpack and use that as a weight, Dr De Mattos said. The extra weight shouldn’t be so much that you can’t do more than a couple, but should be enough to get you to the point of momentary failure in about ten reps or less.

ONE ARMED PUSH-UP: These require excellent core strength to keep your body in position as you push up with a single arm, Liu said. “It’s a great core exercise.” The trick here is to use your legs and core to keep your body stable as you push up with a single arm. Spreading your feet further apart can help you stabilize yourself as you go.

There are lots of ways to do push-ups, Liu said. “Find one you can do, and work it.” As you get stronger you can progress to a harder version.

By Christie Aschwanden© The New York Times Company

