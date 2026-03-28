Why your athlete’s foot won’t go away – and how to finally clear it

Long after you’ve dropped off your old army uniforms and swapped boots for executive-appropriate dress shoes, you may still be hanging on to one last vestige of National Service (NS) – athlete’s foot. Not that you want to, of course, but the itchy, scaly or cracked skin on your feet, particularly between the toes, is as tenacious as your desire to book out all those months ago.

Despite your best efforts to medicate, air your toes, and avoid going barefoot on suspicious surfaces such as the locker room, the infection is just not going away.

So, why does athlete’s foot persist long after you’ve cleared your ORD (operationally ready date)? For some, it’s even affecting the toenails that thicken and become yellow, brittle, or in extreme cases, crumbly. Have fungi become resistant to medications the way certain bacteria do not succumb to antibiotics?

HOW COMMON IS ATHLETE’S FOOT?

Athlete’s foot, medically known as tinea pedis, is a common concern among military personnel with a global incidence of 17 per cent. And it doesn’t discriminate between uniformed individuals and civilians.

In Singapore, athlete's foot was the most common skin infection, according to a National Skin Centre study that looked at patients between 1999 and 2003.

“Tinea pedis accounted for more than one in four fungal skin infections treated during that period,” said Dr Isabelle Yoong Rui Wen, a family physician and clinical member with SingHealth Polyclinics’ Infection Prevention and Infectious Disease Committee Workgroup. There isn’t more recent local research, she added, to show how common tinea pedis is in Singapore today.

In the clinics, podiatrists such as Nur Ashikin Ismail, who heads SingHealth Polyclinics’ Podiatry Services, see about two or three cases a day on average. “It adds up to roughly 40 to 60 cases each month. I also notice that cases tend to increase during hotter, more humid periods, when people perspire more.”

Over at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, its Podiatry Service receives 20 to 30 cases monthly on average, “with a notable increase during Singapore's wetter monsoon periods”, said podiatrist Eunice Yang. “Tinea pedis is more common in men than women with the peak age of incidence between 16 and 45 years old.”