Is tofu good for you?

The presence of isoflavones have also led to the worry that soy might negatively affect fertility or give men more feminine characteristics.

But overall, studies have shown that including soy foods in your diet is not only safe, it may also benefit your heart and metabolic health, said Dr Qi Sun, an associate professor of nutrition and epidemiology at the Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health.

And while it’s true that the isoflavones in soy can weakly mimic estrogen, he added, they also seem to have anticancer, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant.

Here’s what we know.

CANCER

One historical worry about soy has been that its estrogen-like isoflavones might promote breast cancer, but many studies have shown that women who eat higher amounts of soy foods have no greater risk — or even a lower risk — of developing breast cancer than those who eat little or no soy, said Xiao-Ou Shu, a professor of epidemiology at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

The protective association is strongest in studies conducted in Asian countries, she noted, where soy is commonly consumed from infancy to old age.

In a study published in 2012, Dr Shu and her colleagues found that among women in China and the United States who had been diagnosed with breast cancer, those who ate about half a serving or more of soy foods per day after their diagnoses were less likely to have a recurrence than those who ate smaller amounts.

Before this finding, Dr Shu said, doctors had sometimes warned breast cancer patients to avoid soy foods. Today, the American Institute for Cancer Research says that “limited evidence” suggests that women who eat moderate amounts of soy may be more likely to survive — and perhaps have fewer recurrences of — breast cancer.

A moderate amount is defined as one to two servings of whole soy foods such as tofu, soy milk, edamame or soy nuts per day.

Some studies have also reported a protective effect of soy for prostate and lung cancers.

The American Cancer Society recommends soy foods and legumes as part of a healthy, balanced diet, but says that the evidence that soy foods in particular might protect people from breast or prostate cancer is “too limited to draw firm conclusions.”

FERTILITY AND MENOPAUSE

The concern that soy might interfere with fertility — including by affecting sperm count or quality, the ability to conceive, or testosterone or estrogen levels in men — has also not held up to the evidence, Dr Sun said.

Some small studies have found that soy can modestly reduce menopause-related hot flashes, but these results have been mixed, Bragagnini said. Still, she added, if you’re dealing with these symptoms, “it can’t hurt to add a serving or two a day” of whole soy foods to see if they help.

Some research has also found that greater soy intake is associated with a lower risk of osteoporotic fractures in postmenopausal women.

HEART HEALTH

There’s some evidence that including soy in your diet can benefit your heart, Dr Sun said.

He led a study published in 2020 that found that consuming more soy isoflavones, particularly from tofu, was associated with a moderately lower risk of coronary heart disease.