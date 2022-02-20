Benefits of skipping: How using a jump rope can help you exercise better

In the middle of pandemic stress and potentially limited access to gyms, finding new at-home workouts is crucial. Studies show that a jump rope is an incredible tool for building strength, speed and agility. Here’s how this simple piece of equipment could elevate your workout.

JUMP ROPE INCREASES SPEED AND POWER

Jump training has been linked to faster running times for endurance runners. That’s because when you are jumping, your foot hits the ground for shorter periods of time than while running. This reduced contact time, along with the power it takes to push off from the ground, helps increase speed in activities like running.