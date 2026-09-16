How late is too late for dinner? Does eating earlier help with weight loss and blood sugar?

When you have to work overtime in the office, dinner is oftentimes eaten after 7pm. On some days, your last meal of the day might even be supper at 10pm, before you roll into bed for some doomscrolling and finally dozing off past midnight. If that is you – and you’re trying to control your blood sugar levels and shake off a few kilos – what does eating late dinners mean for your goals?

Several studies have found that the timing of your last meal of the day may be just as important as what you actually eat. According to them, your body’s ability to respond to insulin and glucose declines throughout the day, so eating earlier is better aligned with this drop.

But how early should your dinner be? What if life just doesn’t let you eat an early dinner? (Most office workers have only just left the office at 6pm, if they’re lucky.) And does that mean you don’t have to feel guilty about eating anything as long as you do it early in the evening?

HOW DOES EATING EARLY DINNERS HELP WITH WEIGHT LOSS?

Your body runs on an internal clock or circadian rhythm that “times the release of insulin, the sensitivity of muscle and fat tissue to insulin, and hormones like leptin (affects satiety), ghrelin (stimulates appetite) and melatonin”, explained Sow Bao Yin, a senior dietitian at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.