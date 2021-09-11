Often wide awake at 3am? Helpful tips to get back to sleep

Most sleep experts offer standard advice to people who occasionally wake up at 3am and can’t fall back to sleep after 20 minutes or so: Ignore the clock, get out of bed and do a calming activity.

Then, return to bed when you start to feel sleepy again.

As rates of insomnia skyrocketed this past year during the pandemic, many people struggled to overcome their sleepless nights.

Our readers were no exception.

We spoke to many of them to find out what techniques work for them when they find themselves awake in the middle of the night. Here’s what they had to say.

COUNT SHEEP … OR WHATEVER

When Maria De Angelo, a teacher in Los Angeles who also renovates houses, has trouble getting back to sleep at 3am, she closes her eyes and thinks of a complicated electrical wiring scheme in a kitchen she once renovated.

The mental exercise induces boredom, much like counting sheep, which helps her drift back to sleep.

On other nights, to mix things up, De Angelo shuts her eyes and recites the names of every state in America in alphabetical order. “I haven’t yet made it past ‘N,’” she said. “Either method – or both – will work 95 per cent of the time.”

TAKE A TRIP

Jerry Schulz in Milwaukee developed a ritual of his own to overcome insomnia.

When he has trouble falling back to sleep late at night, he takes a mental journey to another city. To make himself sleepy, he thinks about the trip in painstaking detail.

He visualises himself packing his luggage, walking down his steps, loading his car, pulling out of his driveway and driving along familiar highways to get to Seattle, Portland or San Francisco.

“Part of the trick is you want to make an itinerary that is going to take awhile to play out,” he said. “But oddly, to make this work, you don’t actually want to get to your final destination – you want to fall asleep along the way.

This is the one time when falling asleep at the wheel is a good thing.”

CONSIDER UNDERLYING MEDICAL CAUSES

For most people, occasional bouts of insomnia are normal. But when sleeplessness occurs at least three nights a week for three months or longer, sleep experts refer to it as chronic insomnia.

When that happens, it might help to see a sleep doctor to find out if you have an underlying health issue.

Some people experience insomnia because of medical conditions like sleep apnea, which causes intermittent pauses in breathing throughout the night.

Others have restless legs syndrome, which causes an irresistible urge to move the limbs.

Many women going through menopause have difficulty sleeping because of hot flashes, night sweats and hormonal fluctuations.

A sleep doctor can help to diagnose these and other issues and provide medical treatments, medications or psychological interventions like cognitive behavioural therapy.