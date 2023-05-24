The best and worst habits for eyesight: From reading in the dark to smoking and eating carrots

FALSE: READING IN THE DARK CAN WORSEN YOUR EYESIGHT

However, if the lighting is so dim that you need to hold your book or tablet close to your face, that can increase the risks mentioned above and create eyestrain, which can cause soreness around the eyes and temples, headache and difficulty concentrating. But these are usually temporary symptoms, Dr Zhu said.

TRUE: SPENDING MORE TIME OUTSIDE HELPS EYESIGHT

Some research (mostly focused on children) suggests that outdoor time can reduce the risk of developing myopia, said Maria Liu, an associate professor of clinical optometry at the University of California, Berkeley. Experts don’t fully understand why this is, but some research suggests that bright sunlight may encourage the retina to produce dopamine, which discourages eye lengthening (though these experiments have mostly been conducted with animals, Dr Zhu said).

TRUE: TOO MUCH ULTRAVIOLET LIGHT CAN HARM EYESIGHT

There is a reason experts say not to stare at the sun. Too much exposure to ultraviolet A and B rays in sunlight can “cause irreversible damage” to the retina, Dr Ehrlich said. This can also increase your risk of developing cataracts, he said.

Too much UV light exposure can also increase the risk for developing cancers in the eye, Dr Ehrlich said – though this risk is low. Wearing sunglasses, glasses or contacts that block UV rays can offer protection.