What is binge eating disorder? What to know about the causes and treatment of this mental health condition

At 2 or 3am, David Tedrow would hide the empty cardboard cereal box, shoving it into the bottom of the trash can or the back of the cupboard, where his wife wouldn’t notice it. Tedrow was in his 60s and retired, and he often slept until the afternoon so he could stay up late, after everyone else had gone to bed.

During frantic late-night bursts, he would eat an entire box of cereal – Oatmeal Squares, Frosted Mini-Wheats, whatever was around – and then dispose of the evidence. He had eaten compulsively throughout his life, he said, but after months of going through a box of cereal each night, he decided to try to get help.

In 2016, he left his home in North Carolina to seek treatment for what he thought was food addiction at a hospital in Wisconsin that specialised in eating issues. He was diagnosed with binge eating disorder.

“I had no earthly idea that it even existed,” he said. But the diagnosis gave him a sense of relief. “There was an explanation for this.”

Binge eating disorder is the most common eating disorder in the United States. Exact numbers vary, but according to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly 3 per cent of the US population has had binge eating disorder at some point in their lives, more than double the reported numbers for bulimia nervosa and anorexia.

Yet, the disorder is under-discussed and under recognised by both the general public and those in the medical field, partly because many don’t know about the diagnosis or its potential severity.

Often, people will exhibit symptoms for decades before receiving a diagnosis, said Cynthia Bulik, the founding director of the University of North Carolina’s Center of Excellence for Eating Disorders. “For so long, they’ve been told things like ‘Oh, this is just emotional eating’ or ‘You’re out of control’ or ‘It’s because you have no willpower’ or ‘Gluttony’s a sin,’ or whatever these things are that people explain it away, without realising that they have a treatable condition,” she said.