Does holding your pee really harm your bladder? What can go wrong?

You know the feeling when you just have to go. But in the busy, fast-paced life that you’re living, that’ll sometimes have to wait as you commute to work, reply an email, or you just can’t find a clean bathroom. So, you grit your teeth, cross your legs a little tighter, and try not to think of the Jewel Rain Vortex.

But as you get a little older and a little more incontinent (pregnant women and male seniors with prostate issues would know), you might wonder: Is holding off the urge to urinate making you pay back now? What harm have you done to your bladder over all those years of delaying your loo visits? We find out from urologists.

HOW MUCH URINE CAN A BLADDER HOLD ON AVERAGE?

It varies but a normal, functioning adult bladder can comfortably hold about 300ml to 500ml (about 1 to 2 cups) of urine, according to Adjunct Assistant Professor Karthik Thandapani, a consultant urologist at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

That is also typically the amount of urine that triggers a strong urge to head for the bathroom, said Dr Chong Weiliang, a specialist urologist at Advanced Urology Associates – although other urologists such as Dr Lee Yee Mun from Nexus Surgical Associates said the initial urge could start at about 200ml to 300ml; the “got to go” feeling comes at about 300ml to 400ml, he said.