Can you donate blood if you have tattoos, piercings or high cholesterol?

When it comes to blood donation, our reactions can go either way: Where do I sign up? Or doesn’t Singapore’s blood bank already have enough?

The answer to the latter is “no”, which is why you hear of blood donation drives from time to time – and especially during World Blood Donor Day on Jun 17.

First of all, blood has a limited shelf life, according to Prakash Menon, the group director of Singapore Red Cross’s Blood Donor Programme – six weeks for red blood cells and seven days for platelets. Furthermore, we need 400 bags of blood to meet the daily demand from hospitals, he said.

“Only healthy blood donors can contribute to this supply. Currently, only 1.8 per cent of Singapore’s residential population are blood donors and only 40 per cent of them donate at least twice a year,” he said, adding that the goal is to have a nine-day stockpile to respond to emergencies.

HOW IS THE DONATED BLOOD USED?

According to Health Sciences Authority (HSA), the main bulk of the donated blood goes to general surgery (54 per cent), followed by general medicine (31 per cent) and accidents and emergencies (6 per cent).