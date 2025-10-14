Constantly tired or having muscle spasms? It could be this hidden health issue in your blood

There are days when you feel more tired than usual. Daily activities like commuting to work or typing out a report for your boss feel like wading through a thick sludge – laborious and sometimes, with a slow-burning headache to further remind you of your misery.

But when malaise plagues you for weeks or even months on end, and you can’t seem to pinpoint the cause, you might want to have your blood pH tested – especially if you’ve been taking a diuretic to manage your hypertension.

That was the case for a patient seen at SingHealth Polyclinics, said associate consultant Dr Patricia Chia. When a 70-year-old retired teacher began feeling unusually tired and unmotivated, he chalked it up to the effects of ageing. But that was not what his routine check-up found.

“A closer look at his blood work revealed elevated bicarbonate levels, a key marker of metabolic alkalosis, a condition where the blood becomes too alkaline,” said Dr Chia.