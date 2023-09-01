Blue light glasses are unlikely to help eye strain – here’s what does

Researchers have long been sceptical that blue light glasses can curb eye strain, said Mark Rosenfield, a professor at the State University of New York College of Optometry. Previous studies have also typically been small, but several have found that the lenses did not prevent people’s eyes from tiring or getting irritated, and did not appear to improve vision.

The new review found mixed results for blue light-filtering glasses and sleep: Some studies showed improved sleep scores among wearers, while others showed the opposite. There’s evidence that blue light may also take a toll on sleep by inhibiting our brain’s ability to secrete melatonin, the hormone that gets us ready to rest, said Dr Raj Maturi, a spokesman for the American Academy of Ophthalmology and a retina specialist at the Midwest Eye Institute.

The amount of blue light that a phone or computer emits is actually quite low, Dr Downie said, which might be why blocking it doesn’t do much to ameliorate eye strain. But if you spend four or more hours a day on a computer, you’re nonetheless at risk for screen-induced eye irritation, she added. The way we use our eyes when we stare at a screen for long periods of time, especially close up to our faces, can cause discomfort.

Dr Downie and other experts recommended a few tips that may help.

LUBRICATE YOUR EYES

Part of the reason your eyes might ache is that you blink far less when glued to a screen, said Dr Craig See, an ophthalmologist at Cleveland Clinic’s Cole Eye Institute. This means that your eyes dry out more easily. If you regularly experience eye strain, consider using eye drops three to four times a day, Dr Maturi recommended.

“I often tell people that if you know that your eyes tend to start to feel gritty, sandy, almost as if there’s something in them after using the computer, you might even try putting artificial tears in before sitting down,” said Dr Joshua Ehrlich, an assistant professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences at the University of Michigan.