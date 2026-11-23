Can blue light from screens worsen skin pigmentation?
Scientists are studying whether blue light from digital devices can trigger melasma, a pigmentation disorder that causes dark patches on the face.
For many, skin protection means applying sunscreen before stepping outdoors.
But as people spend more time in front of digital screens, attention has turned to the blue light emitted by phones, tablets and computers.
Scientists have been investigating whether blue light could play a role in melasma, a common pigmentation disorder that causes dark patches to appear on the face, typically on the cheeks, forehead and nose.
Experts say melasma can affect self-confidence and emotional well-being, even though it is not harmful to physical health.
Sun exposure, hormonal changes like those associated with pregnancy and genetics are among the main factors linked to the skin condition.
These factors can increase the production of melanin, the pigment that gives skin its colour. When excess melanin accumulates in certain areas, dark patches can form.
While research has shown that sufficiently intense blue light can stimulate melanin production, studies have not established whether prolonged use of digital devices, often at close range, can cause or worsen melasma.
Still, researchers continue to study the effects of long-term exposure to blue light from digital devices and questions remain about its potential impact on pigmentation.
BLUE LIGHT FROM SCREENS
While the sun is the largest source of blue light, digital devices also emit blue light, albeit at much lower intensities than sunlight, Dr Harvey Ho, medical director at Skinscape Clinic, told CNA last Thursday (Nov 19).
Current scientific evidence does not show that the low-intensity blue light emitted by phones directly worsens melasma, he said.
Instead, research has found that high-intensity blue light exposure, such as from sunlight, can worsen pigmentation and contribute to photoageing, which refers to skin ageing caused by light exposure.
MORE SEEKING TREATMENT
Dr Ho said he has seen a steady increase in patients seeking help for such concerns.
"In my practice, I generally see a year-on-year increase of about 10 to 20 per cent of patients coming to seek help for pigmentation and melasma," he said.
He added that patients are also getting younger.
Although he is seeing more people seek treatment for pigmentation concerns, Dr Ho said it is difficult to determine whether increased screen exposure is directly responsible.
"We see both an increase in cases and an increase in people seeking help for the condition," he said. "We can't really say whether there's a cause-and-effect relationship."
DIGITAL HABITS A CAUSE?
While there is currently no evidence that phone screens can cause melasma, Dr Ho said reducing screen brightness may lower cumulative blue light exposure over time.
"It's best to take a cautious approach," he said.
For those concerned about melasma, Dr Ho said protection against sunlight remains more important than protection against screens.
He recommends using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 50 and PA++++ protection.
Some skincare products are also marketed as offering blue-light protection. These often contain iron oxides, which can act as physical filters against visible light, including blue light.
Sunscreen and sun avoidance, however, should remain the priority, according to Dr Ho.
For those who develop melasma, treatment options include laser procedures, microneedling and other in-clinic therapies.
"Protection is better than the cure," Dr Ho said.