For many, skin protection means applying sunscreen before stepping outdoors.

But as people spend more time in front of digital screens, attention has turned to the blue light emitted by phones, tablets and computers.

Scientists have been investigating whether blue light could play a role in melasma, a common pigmentation disorder that causes dark patches to appear on the face, typically on the cheeks, forehead and nose.

Experts say melasma can affect self-confidence and emotional well-being, even though it is not harmful to physical health.