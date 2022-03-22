Webinars, fitness classes and more at virtual Body and Soul Fair 2022

The third edition of Body and Soul Fair is coming back this weekend on Mar 26 and 27 and it will be a virtual event again this year.

Choose from a total of 20 webinars in four languages on topics that range from heart health to mental wellbeing. They will be led by experts and medical professionals, along with celebrity guests such as Mediacorp DJs Anand K, Azura Goh, Bukoh Mary, Jean Danker and Yasminne Cheng.

On mental wellness, learn how to handle post-COVID-19 anxiety, identify depression and manage your mental wellbeing.

There will also be sessions on heart health that explore how keeping your emotions in check can protect your heart from conditions such as ischaemic heart disease.

Another popular topic of interest is chronic pain management brought on by medical issues such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and hypertension. What medication can help and how can simple changes in your diet make a difference?

And because lack of sleep is the root cause of a myriad health issues, there will be sessions that share tips on how to get a good night’s sleep.

Need to get your body off the sofa and moving? The online event will also host free fitness classes such as a high intensity training class, and a Pilates session by celebrity trainer May Phua and other fitness experts.

Complete the tasks found on the Body and Soul Fair website and accumulate points to win up to S$10,000 worth of cash and prizes. There will also be product deals at this virtual fair.

To register and for more information, visit bodyandsoul.sg.