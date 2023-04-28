Are bone broth and collagen soup as healthy and nutritious for you as you think?

Bone broth is having a moment, thanks to actress Gwyneth Paltrow's recent revelation on a podcast that coffee and soup are basically what she has after coming out of intermittent fasting each day.

"I really like soup for lunch," the 50-year-old actress said on the podcast. "I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days." To keep her inflammation level down, Paltrow said she eats a paleo dinner with "lots of vegetables"... "to support my detox".

Yes, it is not a lot of food for the average woman, which is what landed the actress in hot soup in the eyes of netizens who took issue with her impossibly low-caloric diet.