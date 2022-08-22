Poor memory, can't focus: Why do some people experience brain fog after COVID-19?

Joan (not her real name) feels like she has been living in a fog since recovering from COVID-19 a month ago. A brain fog, to be exact.

“The other day, I was chatting with someone over coffee. I remember looking at her face and hearing her voice. But my brain was not understanding what she was saying,” recalled the 34-year-old marketing manager. “Quite often, I can’t find the words when I want to describe something.”

Changes to Joan’s routine also trip her up. “I’m usually the one to pick up my son. That day, I forgot that my husband would take him home instead,” she said. “Work held me back a little and I rushed out of the office feeling flustered. Then, when I got to the preschool, I had a mild panic attack because I couldn’t find my son.”

Most of the time, life post-COVID-19 is like "I’ve taken cough medicine that causes drowsiness but I can’t sleep it off”, she said of the sluggishness. “I can’t think fast. I take a while to make decisions, even what to eat for dinner.”