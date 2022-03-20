Spring cleaning isn't just something you do for homes – why not do it for your brain?

The pandemic has not been declared over but after living in survival mode for the last two years, some would say we are emerging into a “new normal”. Though that doesn’t mean our minds are at ease.

Many have endured illness, economic upheaval, the climate crisis, grief and racial inequities – and now, supply chain issues and the ripple effects of Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Even though we don't experience seasonal changes here, experts say the arrival of spring can serve as a natural point to take stock of our mental well-being and reconnect with the things that bring us purpose and joy, offering our brains a respite when possible.

“It really is – for a number of reasons – a perfect time for folks to turn their attention to taking an inventory. Where do I find myself? What have I been through?” said Paul Napper, a psychology consultant to business leaders and co-author of The Power Of Agency: The 7 Principles To Conquer Obstacles, Make Effective Decisions, And Create A Life On Your Own Terms.