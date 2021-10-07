How likely are women to carry a mutated gene that can lead to breast cancer?

When it comes to mutations in humans, they are less fantastical in real life than in the movies. Experts have yet to detect gene mutations that confer X-Men level optic-blasting abilities – although other mutations have turned out to be helpful, such as a lower prevalence of coronary heart disease and practically unbreakable bones.

The likeliest reality (and biggest concern) most people have about gene mutation is the dreaded C-word: Cancer. You don't have to read medical journals to know that DNA changes can increase your risk of developing cancer, including breast cancer for women; the association has become as synonymous as cancer and chemotherapy.

But here's where you may have more questions about gene mutations: Can they definitely give you cancer? Should you consider genetic testing? And what do you do if you're found to be a carrier of a mutated gene? CNA Lifestyle finds out from the experts.