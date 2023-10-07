Can you develop a bubble milk tea addiction? How does it affect your mental health?

That craving you have for milk tea (an umbrella term for the bubble tea, fruit tea, floral tea sold in bubble tea shops) could be more than just a need for a hit of sugar.

As it turns out, addiction to the sweet beverage is a thing and it can be associated with depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts, according to researchers from Tsinghua University and Central University of Finance and Economics in China after studying over 5,200 university students in Beijing.

“The consumption of milk tea among youths may result in addictive behaviours, which may in turn be associated with mental health issues like depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation,” the researchers wrote in Journal Of Affective Disorders.