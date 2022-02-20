Your body knows you’re burned out: How to recognise the symptoms

In a 2021 survey of 1,500 US workers, more than half said they were feeling burned out as a result of their job demands, and a whopping 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in December in what has come to be known as the “great resignation.”

When people think of burnout, mental and emotional symptoms such as feelings of helplessness and cynicism often come to mind. But burnout can lead to physical symptoms as well, and experts say it can be wise to look out for the signs and take steps when you notice them.

Burnout, as it is defined, is not a medical condition – it’s “a manifestation of chronic unmitigated stress,” explained Dr Lotte Dyrbye, a physician scientist who studies burnout at the Mayo Clinic.

The World Health Organisation describes burnout as a workplace phenomenon characterised by feelings of exhaustion, cynicism and reduced efficacy.

“You start not functioning as well, you’re missing deadlines, you’re frustrated, you’re maybe irritable with your colleagues,” said Jeanette M Bennett, a researcher who studies the effects of stress on health at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte.

But stress can have wear and tear effects on the body, especially when it doesn’t ease up after a while – so it makes sense that it can incite physical symptoms, too, Dr Bennett said.

When people are under stress, their bodies undergo changes that include making higher than normal levels of stress hormones such as cortisol, adrenaline, epinephrine and norepinephrine.