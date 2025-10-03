That strawberry matcha latte has more caffeine than you think – is it okay for your kid to enjoy it?
What harm can the drink cause if it's just a sip? And if you're also thinking, isn't matcha supposed to have cell-protecting antioxidants, read on.
You’ve just received your order of strawberry matcha and your child is clamouring to have one, too. Other than the energy-spiking sugar, you reckon it’s basically green tea powder and fruit – all antioxidants and vitamins… and practically a dessert, right? Moreover, you grew up in a household where coffee or tea was as readily available to you as water. What could go wrong?
You might want to put the strawberry matcha down and give your child something else instead. While caffeine may just keep you awake at night, in children, this stimulant can lead to negative effects.
But does that mean lattes, matcha ice cream, chocolate and anything with a smidge of caffeine are off the table for kids? We find out how caffeine affects growing bodies and brains.
OTHER THAN SLEEP DISRUPTION, HOW ELSE CAN CAFFEINE AFFECT CHILDREN?
Sure, matcha has been credited to have anti-inflammatory effects, help lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol levels, as well as improve insulin sensitivity to some extent. The amino acid L-theanine, found in matcha, has also been associated with improved concentration and alertness.
But if you’re a coffee or tea drinker, you’d be familiar with the side effects of caffeine: Irritability, anxiety, and increased heart rate and blood pressure, said dietitian Anthea Zee from KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital’s Nutrition and Dietetics Department. “Children have smaller bodies and rapidly developing brains, making them more susceptible to those negative effects,” she said.
“Additionally, caffeine can interfere with the nutrient absorption of essential minerals and vitamins such as calcium, iron, magnesium and B-vitamins,” cautioned Zee. “All these can adversely affect the growth potential and immune function of a child.”
Further stunting their growth and health is the fact that caffeine can also affect children’s sleep cycle and emotional wellbeing, said Rachel Cheang, a dietitian with National University Polyclinics.
“Children who consume caffeinated drinks are more likely to have poor sleep quality, which indirectly affects the child’s mental and physical development,” said Cheang, citing a 2020 systemic review. “Higher degrees of anxiety and depression are seen with higher intakes of caffeine. Hyperactivity is also observed in children with excessive intake of caffeine.”
And like you, your child’s prolonged intake of caffeinated drinks can result in a “vicious cycle of poor sleep and increased reliance on caffeine to beat fatigue”, Cheang warned. “Caffeine withdrawal often results in crankiness, constant headaches and migraines.”
HOW MUCH CAFFEINE IS THERE IN A STRAWBERRY MATCHA ANYWAY?
“A typical iced matcha strawberry drink may contain up to 120mg of caffeine per serving, depending on the size and brand,” said Zee. Even a standard matcha drink uses approximately 2g of matcha powder, or has about 70mg of caffeine, she said.
“The amount of matcha used affects the drink’s caffeine concentration – that is, more matcha powder equates to a higher caffeine content,” said Cheang, adding that better quality matcha also tends to have a higher level of caffeine.
How does matcha compare to green tea, the beverage you’re often served in Japanese restaurants? Matcha is essentially ground green tea leaves, which means you’re consuming the entire leaf, and so, you'll get a bigger hit of caffeine.
Green tea, on the other hand, is made from steeping the loose leaves in hot water. “A longer steeping time and using hotter water can lead to a higher caffeine extraction,” said Cheang.
As a gauge, said Zee, steeping one teaspoon of loose green tea leaves in 240ml of hot water for two to three minutes can yield about 30mg of caffeine.
WHAT ABOUT THE CAFFEINE CONTENT IN OTHER FOODS AND DRINKS?
The caffeine limit for adults is about 400mg per day. Here’s how much caffeine you could be consuming from the list below, said dietitians Anthea Zee from KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, and Rachel Cheang from National University Polyclinics:
- Chrysanthemum tea, 240ml cup: 0mg caffeine
- Decaffeinated coffee, 240ml cup: 2mg-8mg caffeine
- Bottled tea, 240ml cup: 5mg-40mg
- Milk chocolate, 50g: 10mg caffeine
- Matcha ice cream, 1/2 cup: 10mg-20mg caffeine
- Decaffeinated tea, 240ml cup: Up to 12mg caffeine
- Jasmine green tea, 240ml cup: 20mg-40mg caffeine
- Oolong tea, 240ml cup: 30mg-50mg caffeine
- Pu-er tea, 240ml cup: 30mg-70mg caffeine
- Cola drink, 320ml can: 35mg caffeine
- Black tea, 1 teabag, 240ml cup: 40mg-70mg caffeine
- Single shot espresso, 30ml: 70mg caffeine
- Instant coffee, 1 teaspoon: 80mg caffeine
- Energy drink, 250ml can: 80mg caffeine
Other than caffeine, drinks du jour such as the trending strawberry matcha aren’t healthy choices for your little one. Starbucks' Grande Strawberry Matcha Strato Frappuccino, for instance, has 340 calories, 15g fat and 44g sugar.
“The calories from such a matcha latte usually come from the other ingredients added,” said Cheang, referring to the sugar-dense fruit purees, flavoured syrup and fruit jam used.
WHAT ARE THE GUIDELINES ON CAFFEINE INTAKE FOR CHILDREN?
There is none for children under age 12, both in Singapore and internationally, said Cheang. For adolescents aged 12 to 18 years, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no more than 100mg of caffeine daily – a strawberry matcha with 120mg of caffeine would have exceeded that limit.
“While the occasional caffeine consumption might not pose harm, a regular intake could contribute to excessive caffeine exposure, especially when combined with other sources such as chocolates and caffeinated soft drinks,” said Zee. “Ultimately, it is best recommended for children to avoid any caffeine intake to support healthy growth and overall well-being.”
If you don’t want your child to feel left out at the cafe, order her a grown-up-looking caffeine-free babyccino instead, suggested Zee, which is made of steamed, frothy milk with a dusting of cocoa or cinnamon powder. If she prefers tea, try a caffeine-free one such as chamomile, peppermint, rooibos or fruit tea.
Other healthier options, Zee recommended, include fruit-infused water; fruit coolers made with fruit juice and still or sparkling water; smoothies made with fresh fruits without added sugar; fresh coconut juice; or 100 per cent fruit juice with ice or diluted with water to reduce the sugar content.
Or use the Nutri-Grade as a good reference point, suggested Cheang. “Go for drinks with Nutri-Grade A or B.”