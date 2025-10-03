That strawberry matcha latte has more caffeine than you think – is it okay for your kid to enjoy it?

You’ve just received your order of strawberry matcha and your child is clamouring to have one, too. Other than the energy-spiking sugar, you reckon it’s basically green tea powder and fruit – all antioxidants and vitamins… and practically a dessert, right? Moreover, you grew up in a household where coffee or tea was as readily available to you as water. What could go wrong?

You might want to put the strawberry matcha down and give your child something else instead. While caffeine may just keep you awake at night, in children, this stimulant can lead to negative effects.

But does that mean lattes, matcha ice cream, chocolate and anything with a smidge of caffeine are off the table for kids? We find out how caffeine affects growing bodies and brains.