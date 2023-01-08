Can anything help a hangover? These tips can help lessen the misery

The quest to “cure” a hangover, or at least make it significantly less miserable, has eluded scientists and laypeople for years. But it hasn’t stopped them from trying. Today, there is a growing assortment of products – from rebranded age-old remedies to new, specialized formulations – that claim to ease the morning-after symptoms. Alka Seltzer sells fizzing orange tablets designed for “hangover relief.” More Labs’s “holiday drinking hack” is to consume their liquid electrolyte supplement at night, so you “never ruin your morning plans.” You can even buy vitamin B1 patches to slap onto your skin or pills that blend aspirin and caffeine that promise to “solve” brutal hangovers in just 15 minutes.

According to Grand View Research, a market research firm, the hangover cure product category is expected to expand by 14.6 per cent each year from 2021 to 2028. The growth “coincides with this deeper interest in our personal biology,” and personal biology hacks, said Emily Moquin, a food and beverage analyst at Morning Consult, a research firm. Hangover cure products – and their buzzy ingredients – lean into people’s desire to harness science and technology to ease their pain. “People are saying, ‘Even if I’m going to have a glass or two of wine, I don’t want to feel the effect at all,’” she said.

Moquin believes the popularity of hangover products is also part of a larger optimisation trend. “It ties into the cultural zeitgeist of productivity,” she said. “People feel like they can’t afford to have an off day.”

Despite the proliferation of hangover cures, many researchers remain skeptical of their claims. “There’s not a huge amount of evidence out there for really anything like a drug to prevent or cure a hangover at the moment,” said Emmert Roberts, a fellow at Stanford University who recently reviewed 21 studies on hangover interventions. Dr Roberts looked at compounds, such as tolfenamic acid, Korean pear juice and a vitamin B6 analog called pyritinol, available in products and rumored to alleviate hangover symptoms. He found scant evidence that they were actually effective.