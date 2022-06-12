Can eating more fish really affect your skin cancer risk like this new study suggests?

A large study published on June 8 found a surprising link between fish consumption and developing melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer.

But while the finding raises questions about possible links between diet and melanoma, the study’s lead author and other experts cautioned that it’s not a reason to avoid eating fish. It also doesn’t change the most important advice for reducing melanoma risk: Limit your exposure to UV rays from the sun.

The new study, published in the journal Cancer Causes & Control, evaluated data from more than 490,000 adults in the United States between the ages of 50 and 71 who were enrolled in the NIH-AARP Diet and Health Study.

At the start of the study, participants completed detailed questionnaires, including information about their fish intake, and then were followed for about 15 years to track cancer diagnoses among the group.

Compared with those who ate hardly any fish, the group that ate the most – on average 283g, or about three servings, per week – had 22 per cent more cases of malignant melanoma, the researchers found.