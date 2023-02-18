Can hypnosis really help with anxiety, depression, pain management and obesity?

Langis said that hypnosis has helped her with irritable bowel syndrome. Since starting, “I’ve only had two flares, which is a huge reduction for me.”

The conditions Langis deals with – chronic pain, inflammatory bowel syndrome, stress and anxiety – are some of the ones hypnosis is most commonly used for. It’s also frequently used for insomnia and addiction. But it won’t work for everyone.

People with extreme mental illness, schizophrenia and other forms of psychosis are not good candidates for hypnosis, Dr Lang said, in part because they tend not to be hypnotisable, and also because the treatment can be emotionally difficult for people with these conditions.

Hypnotisability itself is another limitation. One person might go under immediately and readily take suggestions, while another will never feel themselves slip into a hypnotic state.

The ability to be hypnotised lies on a bell-shaped curve, Dr Spiegel said. Research suggests that 10 to 15 per cent of people are incredibly hypnotisable, while another 10 to 15 per cent either struggle to be hypnotised or can’t experience it at all. The rest, the majority of us, are somewhere in between – mildly to moderately hypnotisable.

It’s hard to tell how hypnotisable you are without a formal screening. Dr Lang said she has seen extremely skeptical people turn out to be very hypnotisable, and people who are excited to try hypnosis discover it doesn’t work for them.

“I view hypnosis as a talent or an ability,” like a good ear for music, said Mark P Jensen, a health psychologist at the University of Washington School of Medicine. “Some people are Mozarts, but most of us aren’t.”

Hypnosis is best used when combined with different types of therapy, like cognitive behavioural therapy, Dr Faerman said. “Hypnosis plus CBT is more effective than either of them individually,” he said, as evidenced by research on its effectiveness for treating obesity, pain and distress in people with fibromyalgia and acute stress disorder.

For Lindsey C McKernan, a clinical psychologist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center who uses hypnosis in her practice, training in the practice came with her training as a clinical psychologist. But not every clinical psychologist will necessarily have such training. To find a hypnotist, first seek out therapy with a licensed therapist who can either work with you on hypnosis or direct you to someone who can. (Experts recommend first seeing a licensed professional before starting with apps or recordings.)